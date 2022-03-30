‘Minecraft’ could soon have Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Preview app for Xbox Series X|S consoles reportedly offers players a way to turn on Ray Tracing, suggesting the feature could open up for wider testing soon.

As reported by Tom Warren of The Verge (via VGC), Microsoft appears to have enabled ray tracing in Minecraft Preview, an app that allows players to try out upcoming Minecraft changes before they’re released in the full game.

As Warren has shown, the Minecraft Preview allows users to turn on Ray Tracing and customize the feature’s render distance. A clip provided by Warren also shows what Minecraft looks like with ray tracing enabled on an Xbox Series console.

Warren added who was able to enable ray tracing by joining a PC player who already had ray tracing active in their game. Although not yet easily accessible, the fact that Ray Tracing can be accessed on Xbox Series X|S consoles suggests that Microsoft is getting closer to a point where gamers can test it out on the platform.

Ray tracing has been available to Minecraft players on PC since 2020, when it was introduced with a trailer showing off the gorgeous lighting changes.

As for what Ray Tracing is, Nvidia has previously explained that it is a “graphics rendering method that simulates the physical behavior of light.” For gamers, this translates to better lighting and better graphics, although the feature can be quite intensive.