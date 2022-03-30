Michael Bay regretted not following Steven Spielberg’s advice and continuing with the Transformers movies: “I did too many”

Yes Michael Bay Had he followed Steven Spielberg’s advice, there would probably be fewer movies now. transformers or, for better or for worse, those tapes would not have been commanded by the director.

Despite the fact that Paramount surely welcomes Bay’s career in the Transformers movies given the amount of money raised by all the productions headed by that director, recently Bay himself acknowledged that maybe I should have left the franchise before the criticized one Transformers: The Last Knight of 2017.

In particular, in conversation with Unilad, Bay was asked about his work on the Autobots and Decepticons franchise.

“I did too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three. And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and that also made a billion (dollars). And then I said I’m going to stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped.” the manager mused. “They were fun to do.”

Bay presented his first Transformers movie in 2007 and it is quite possible that the context in which that bet was launched helped to propel this franchise for a lot of years or at least that is what the director feels.

“The first (Transformers movie) was terrifying. It was a technology that we didn’t know would work, and then it was very successful. It was the first time that digital effects were so reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground.” Bay recalled. “It was a fun experience. It grossed more than ($709 million), that’s a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people who’ve seen it.”