Meet the daughters of Nailea Norvind, one of them acted in Rebel

The daughters of the actress from ‘Abyss of passion’ are half-sisters of Camila Sodi By: Valeria ContrerasN. SEA. 30. 2022

Mezcaliente Nailea Norvind has two daughters, Tessa Ia and Naian.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Nailea Norvind She will soon return to soap operas with ‘Vencer la Ausencia’ and we are currently seeing her in the broadcast of ‘Abismo de PASSION’; that great talent that characterizes her, she inherited it to her two daughters: Tessa Ía and Naian, who followed in his footsteps in acting.

The young actresses are the result of the relationship that the television star had with Fernando González Parra, who is also the father of Camila Sodi.

The Nailea Norvind’s eldest daughter is Naian González Norvindwas born on February 7, 1992. He studied modern literature and cinema in France, later moving to London after entering the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In 2011 she made her debut as an actress at the age of 17 in the movie ‘Lluvia de Luna’ and in 2020 she appeared in the acclaimed film ‘Nuevo Orden’, we recently saw her in ‘Sexo, Pudor y Lágrimas 2’. She has not only worked in Mexico, but also in United States in series like ‘Gotham’.

Tessa Ia is the second daughter of Nailea Norvind and came into this world on April 3, 1995. He began his career at the age of nine, when He was part of the telenovela ‘Rebelde’in which she gave life to the younger sister of Alfonso Herrera’s character.

Camila Sodi’s half-sister continued to train as an actress and acted alongside Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence in the film ‘The Burning Plain’ in 2008.

However, he achieved fame until 2012 when he starred in ‘After Lucía’; After the success of the film, she worked in film, theater and television with projects such as the play ‘Hard Candy’ and films such as ‘Camino a Marte’.