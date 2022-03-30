Mads Mikkelsen brings spring to ICON | icon

Charlie Gray

The great star of Danish cinema, Palme d’Or at Cannes for The huntand star of the highly successful Another round, He’s gotten himself into a good mess and he knows it. His role in Fantastic Beasts: Dumblemore’s Secretswas played in the first two films by Johnny Depp, who was dropped after losing a lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun, whom he had denounced for calling him an abuser as a result of his divorce from actress Amber Heard: “Obviously, the circumstances could have been better, if I took over from Johnny it was because it was an emergency. But I hesitated. For me, Johnny Depp is a great actor. The only thing I tried was to build a bridge between what he had done and what I had to do.

The actor also has in his portfolio the new film by Indiana Jones, where he will play the villain. Something that is usual for him in Hollywood. He has been the bad guy in James Bond movies, Marvel movies… “Hollywood has decided that for the moment the bad guys are Danes. Ok, that’s me. I accept it,” he says with a laugh. He is actually a family man who has been married to the same woman for 30 years and has never left Copenhagen. In ICON he tells us exclusively about an exciting career that he began as a dancer, about his house in Mallorca and about his past as a fan of Bruce Lee.

The issue also includes interviews with singer Joe Crepúsculo, who is presenting a new album, such as the veteran Tears For Fears, who are releasing their first album in 17 years, and the brand new Wet Leg, who tell us about what it means to be the revelation group of the anus. We also spoke with the director Álex de la Iglesia who is presenting the second season of 30 coinsthe actor Pol Monen and the legendary Mexican photographer, Graciela Iturbide.

Two spectacular editorials on male mod, motorsport, reports and our regular columnists complete this April ICON that will hit newsstands next Saturday, April 7, free, with EL PAÍS.

