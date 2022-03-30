Madhuri Dixit Grooves On Kacha Badam With Riteish Deshmukh Watch Viral Video

There is some shadow on social media. Many songs and sometimes dance videos. It doesn’t take time for anything to go viral on social media. After which people keep making reels on it. Now even Bollywood celebs do not back down in making reels. Some time ago the song Raw Badam went viral on social media. On which everyone made a reel. Now Dhak-Dhak Queen Madhuri Dixit has also joined this list. Madhuri Dixit has made a video on this song with Riteish Deshmukh.

Madhuri Dixit has made a reel on this song with Riteish Deshmukh. Along with this, its signature steps have been done and in the end it has given its own twist. In the video, Madhuri is wearing a silver colored lehenga while Ritesh is wearing a black colored suit.

In the video, Madhuri and Riteish first follow the steps of singing two raw almonds and in the end she dances towards Riteish Deshmukh. Due to which they stumble. Madhuri Dixit starts laughing seeing Ritesh staggering.

Riteish Deshmukh commented on the video

Sharing the video, Madhuri Dixit wrote – It was very funny, isn’t it Riteish Deshmukh. Many thanks for joining me in this. Ritesh Deshuk also commented on this post of Madhuri. He wrote – It was very funny. Always lucky for me.

Talking about the workfront, Madhuri Dixit has recently stepped on the OTT platform. His web series The Fame Game has been released on Netflix. His acting in the series has been praised a lot. In this series, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul have appeared with him in the lead role. Madhuri Dixit also judges many dance reality shows along with films.

