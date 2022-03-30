Leonardo DiCaprio’s new business in Spain in which he will invest 700 million dollars

Big celebrities go out of their respective spheres to invest in different business with which to expand their heritage. One of the actors who has known how to move very well as an entrepreneur is Leonardo Dicapriowho came to the hair of the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, and it is that many have been the businesses in which he has been involved, such as Telmont champagne, among others.

Businesses and a professional career linked to the world of cinema that have made him accumulate a multi-million dollar fortune of about 260 million dollarsaccording to an article in ‘GQ’ magazine, highlighting the large art collection it has.

Now, the American has decided to embark on a new adventure far from his land, landing here, in Spainhand in hand with the company Diamond Foundryof which he is a shareholder, and for which he has contributed to the installation of a new factory with which to create sustainable diamonds, choosing among the whole world, the municipality of Trujillo, in Caceres.

It will create more than 1,000 jobs

At this time, the reason why the actor and the company have chosen Trujillo as their next business destination is unknown, but from the town of Cáceres, with some 9,000 inhabitants, they are eagerly awaiting them, and this project will mean the creation of more than 300 direct jobs, other more than 700 indirectand they will leave in the town of Extremadura an investment of 700 million dollars -slightly more than 626 million euros in exchange-thus giving a great economic boost.

DiCaprio and his international company with which he intends to create artificial gems using sunlight, plans to open its new factory within two years, in 2024promoting an unconventional sector and with which it continues to commit to the environment.