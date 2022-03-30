La Nación / They assault an oil truck in Alto Paraná

A driver who was traveling on board a tractor-trailer at kilometer 43, on route PY02, Yguazú, yesterday Tuesday, was intercepted by three unknown persons who were driving in a car, being threatened with a firearm by them, so that then they would take the truck that was transporting thirty thousand liters of vegetable oil.

The victim was abandoned on public roads, it is presumed that in the early hours of the morning the looters abandoned the truck in a depopulated area, after having transferred all the contents and fled.

The driver was the one who reported the incident to the area police station and based on his statements, the agents began investigations to find the assailants. The uniformed men carried out the corresponding raking to find the truck, which they located thanks to the fact that it had satellite tracking.

“Intelligence and investigation work is being carried out, there is data on the subjects, who are male. Those who allegedly assaulted the truck driver with a firearm and later took the truck to an uninhabited place, there is also data on the vehicle involved in the event, there are already people working on the case,” the area commissioner reported for C9N.

Subsequent inquiries will be made according to the circuits found in the area, in addition to the GPS analysis of the truck, to find out if it was taken to a specific place to be unloaded or if it was only done in the unpopulated area.

