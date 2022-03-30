Journalist “confuses” Yalitza Aparicio with a domestic worker and unleashes fury on networks

The journalist and economist Enrique Galván Ochoa caused the fury of Internet users, after assuring that “no domestic worker it has gone as well as her ”, in reference to the actress Yalitza Aparicio.

Also a teacher, originally from oaxacaplayed a domestic worker in the film Romefrom Alfonso Cuaron.

“March 30 marks the international day of domestic workers. None, by the way, has done as well as Yalitza Aparicio. They still have a long way to go before they have a job status like in the United States or Europe”, reads Galván’s Twitter.

Given these sayings, users of social media they qualified the economist’s sayings as classist.

Many considered that the comments have a class component because Galvan Ochoa it was not reported that before becoming an actress to play a domestic worker, Yalitza Aparicio She worked as a preschool teacher.

controversy in networks

In addition to clarifying the profession that Aparicio has, users explained to the journalist that not by playing a role in the cinema, the actors become their characters.

“Yalitza Aparicio is a teacher. As an actress, she played a domestic worker, but that does not make her one of them, in the same way that Tom Hanks is not an astronaut just for playing one in Apollo 13, ”said a netizen.

Given the accusations that indicated that Yalitza Aparicio is not a domestic worker, that her comment was offensive and that they even asked her to delete it, Galván Ochoa decided to keep this phrase in her space on Twitter.

While the user who asked to delete the comment told him that he would not do it because nobody’s opinion could be read, the announcer Lupita Juarezwho clarified that in addition to being a teacher and actress, Aparicio is currently eUNESCO Goodwill AmbassadorGalván said he knew but that his comment referred to the role he played in the film.

Hector de Mauleonhighlighted Galván Ochoa’s comment, while Valeria Moy reminded the public that he was one of those responsible for drafting the moral constitution the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Even the former president Felipe Calderon He asked the economist if it was a comment motivated by ignorance or by “bad faith”.

