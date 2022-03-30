John Abraham lost his cool when asked a question on ‘The Kashmir Files’, said this to the journalist

Mumbai. Bollywood actor John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘Attack’ is all set to release on the big screen. These days the actor is promoting his film in full swing. In this episode, John Abraham had reached Delhi to promote his film, where he interacted with the media. However, during the conversation, when a journalist asked the actor a question about ‘The Kashmir Files’, John got furious and lashed out at the journalist.

Actually, during the press conference, when a journalist asked John, ‘John there is action in your films but there is an overdose of action. It feels good if you fight with 4-5 people, but if you are fighting with 200 people, flying the car in the air, flying the chopper with your hands, then people do not understand this thing. On hearing this question, John Abraham loses his control. Responding to this question, John says, ‘Are you talking about the trailer of Attack’. So on this the journalist said- ‘No, Satyamev Jayate.’ To this John said- ‘Sorry for such a scene, I am talking about attack’.

After this, John reprimanded that journalist and called him Dumb. John further told the journalist that have you left your mind at home. John says, ‘I focus more on being mentally fit than being physically fit so that I can answer questions of such stupid people. Sorry sir, you left your mind and came home. I apologize to you. I apologize on behalf of everyone here, it doesn’t matter.

When another journalist asked John about ‘The Kashmir Files’, the actor got very angry and said that he had not seen the film. John said, ‘You are asked to create controversy and then you come here and ask me to say something on Kashmir files…hey why should I do this?’ He further told the media that if you want to ask anything about my film Attack, then definitely ask, do not ask such a clichéd question.

Let us tell you that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has created a tremendous amount at the box office. The movie is based on the killing and atrocities of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the late 80s and early 90s. Actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar are seen in this film.