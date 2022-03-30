IndiasGotTalent9: Shilpa Shetty screams after watching her dhakad performance, Abhishek Bachchan ran away from the chair – #IndiasGotTalent9: Shilpa Shetty screams after watching her dhakad performance, Abhishek Bachchan ran away from the chair

Mumbai. Television’s popular reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ has reached its ninth season (India’s Got Talent 9). Like every time, this time too the strong contestants are seen stunning the audience and judges with their performance in the show. Meanwhile, seeing the latest promo of the show (India’s Got Talent Promo), the buzz of the fans has become even more high, in which the judges have also screamed after seeing the performance of the contestants.

Sony TV has released a new promo of the show on its official Instagram page. In which the starcast of the upcoming film ‘Dasvi’ is also seen. At the same time, the solid, strong performance of Warrior Squad Group is being seen in the promo. During which judge Shilpa Shetty screams and gets up from the chair and walks back. At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan is also seen standing from the chair.

Watch the promo here-

Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have also been seen stunned by the group’s juggling. At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan while praising the contestants says, ‘This performance is unbelievable. We feel so small to see all of you here. Apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan is also seen dancing with Nimrat Kaur in the promo clip. Let us tell you that these days Abhishek Bachchan is busy promoting his upcoming film Dasvi. The actor is playing the role of a Jat leader in this film. At the same time, Yami Gautam is going to be seen in the role of Jailor and Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek’s wife. The film is releasing on 7th April 2022.