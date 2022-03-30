“I want to defend the championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38” – Big statement from the current WWE Champion

Seth Rollins’ match for WWE WrestleMania 38 has been announced. However, the name of his rival has not been revealed yet. Only at WWE WrestleMania 38 will it be known who will be his opponent. Well NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler has now made a big statement. Ziggler said that he wants to defend his NXT Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler made a huge statement

Seth Rollins became very angry after not getting a place in WWE WrestleMania 38. Seth Rollins threatened to hijack this week’s episode of Red Brand. Vince McMahon then called him for his office meeting. Vince McMahon gave the match to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. However, Vince said that his opponent will be announced only at WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ziggler said,

I am ready to do double duty. I’m also ready to defend my championship with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. There will be a lot of fun in this match. Rollins and I had a great history. We can both be ready for this match. Vince will also agree to this match. If given a chance, I am ready for this match.

Ziggler also praised Seth Rollins in this interview. Ziggler won the NXT Championship a few weeks ago. Ziggler and Robert Roode are doing a great job together in NXT right now. Viewership has also skyrocketed after Ziggler became the NXT Champion. Ziggler’s NXT Championship run will go well this time. Fans are also cheering him in their own style. Ziggler and Rollins have worked together in the WWE ring. Both have become very big superstars of WWE. Well, it has to be seen who will be the opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

