“I don’t like fame”

Purpose Squire: Do not use metaphors or set phrases about the Three Wise Men when chatting with Beltrán Iraburu. Because it would be unfair for a cloud of viral incense, the crazy gift that his characterization as Gaspar in the last parade in Madrid brought him, to hide one of the most original trajectories that we can find in the world of entertainment. In fact, to understand how the career of this 46-year-old from Pamplona began –“almost 47, I don’t even believe it”– we have to replace Melchor and Baltasar with another king, in this case of music: Händel.

“My father is a music lover and at the age of 8 he took me to classical music concerts and played symphony cassettes for me in his office. One day, when I was 12 years old, I suddenly heard Cleopatra’s aria from piangero, Händel’s opera… And something went clack! inside of me”.

“As a child I was a sensitive geek, but also crude and with a bad host. I slipped what the ranchers told me”

What was it that took you away?

The same as now: I am fascinated by the combination of music, acting and theater. At that age I entered a great choir, he bought me my traviatas…

I imagine you would be a special kid… Did it cause you conflict?

He was a geek, of course. [risas]. Sensitive, but also rough and with a bad host, I slipped what the ranchers told me. In addition, I had the support of an amazing family, marked by the extraordinary beauty of my mother. With my father he raised seven children. They bought me a piano, I did Musicology at the university, they sent me to Milan to study singing with a Russian teacher… At 24 I made my operatic debut with don giovanni, of Mozart, in the role of that brilliant hick that is Masetto. That’s where my passion for being an actor was triggered.

Which characters are you especially proud of?

Of those of the musicals, because I have had time to internalize them. Like the Scar of The Lion King, I did it for six years. It is very technically complex and its level of terrible evil amuses me a lot.

Do you notice prejudices or suspicions when you jump from one genre to another?

When I make early music, sometimes they hang me the sanbenito of ‘operettas’, but life is short and I want to do everything. A career as atypical as mine requires being a kind of voice ninja, because you have to position and modulate very differently when you sing baroque or do musical. But I am a worker of the song and the interpretation: I do not have an enormous talent, it is that I am very well commanded. Also as an actor. I lived in Paris for four years and did theater and a lot of publicity there, even though I speak French with a strong accent, like Sofía Vergara. [risas].

“I don’t like fame. I’m welcome if it brings recognition and work, but it’s collateral damage”

It sounds like that self-confidence you already had as a child is still protecting you now…

Yes, that comes from mom too. For example, many people in my work environment wanted me to give the parade more hype, but I chose to manage it my way and not jump on a bandwagon of fame that doesn’t interest me.

What exactly are you not interested in?

That certain typical culture of today in which it is more important to make known than to know how to do. This wind does not drag me because I have been working for 25 years. At 13 I earned my first salary – one hundred pesetas, this is really going to make me older! – singing the Vespers of San Fermin. I have it recorded and it is very funny.

What do you think when you see yourself?

That he sang better than now. I should have castrated [risas]. Seriously, he was more talented and smarter.

Can’t you see what would happen if, for example, you said ‘yes’ to the offer you received to go to survivors?

For a second it crosses your mind… But no. I don’t like fame. Welcome if it brings recognition and work, but it is collateral damage. I have many famous friends and I know what it is. Years ago I had the opportunity to go there, I prefer not to say why, and I rejected it. Also, that my mother would cut my balls off.

“I have made a character for a series, I want to see how my body holds up in the dynamics of the audiovisual”

Where do you focus now?

To the audio-visual I’ve played a tiny character in an Atresmedia series –I can’t tell you more yet– and I want to see how my body holds up in this dynamic. Because, contrary to what I’ve always done, everything very far out, here it’s about speaking low and thinking loud, as Montgomery Clift used to say.

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s representative agency has signed you… Is there something with them?

I wish! We are neighbors and I have known them for years. I have watched your series several times. What a talent!

We have reached the end without breaking the promise. Let me screw it up; what do you ask the Kings?

Doing everything: a series, a contemporary opera like the one I’m starting in July, continuing to sing with Capella de Ministrers, a Valencian group that I’ve admired since I was a child… It’s not viral. People may not care, but for me it’s a dream come true. As a child I had an obsession with being true to myself and I still have it. I tell you from my heart: I don’t care about being a little star, but living my work with joy and acceptance. In the last row of a choir you can be happier than as the first figure of the Metropolitan. I’ve thought about it a lot and my conclusion is that, in the art world, the idea of ​​success is a scam. I know it sounds like cheap philosophy, but I want to be happy.

And are you?

At times, yes.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and my conclusion is that, in the world of art, the idea of ​​success is a scam”

*ANDThis article appears in the April 2022 issue of Esquire magazine