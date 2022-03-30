Gerardo Martino resigned as coach of Mexico due to health problems

The World Cup Qualifiers on the CONCACAF have been an exhausting process for the coach of Mexico, Gerard Martin, who lived his worst year in 2021 after having had a real romance with the Mexican fans in his first two years at the helm of the Tricolor.

lose the Nations League and Gold Cup against the United States, in addition to the defeats against the USMNT and Canada in the Qualifiers, they put Tata Martino in the eye of the hurricane, being the subject of constant accusations by the sports press in Mexico, who demanded his dismissal or resignation.

This media pressure seems to have had an effect on the Argentine coach, who would have submitted his resignation to FemexFut, but this was rejected by the leaders of Mexican Soccer.

According to the report of the newspaper Récord, Tata Martino resigned from the Mexican National Team, but at that time it was not accepted because they considered that the Argentine had enough to finish his process in the Qualifiers successfully.

The resignation would have been made in February of this year, when he underwent his last surgery to correct the retinal detachment that afflicts him and at the time prior to the matches against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador, since the Argentine was aware that he had to take time for his recovery.

The outcome seems to be the one expected by the Mexican federations, since the TRI managed to add 4 of 6 points in the first two games of the last FIFA Date and this Wednesday they could add another 3 against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, signing their direct pass to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

