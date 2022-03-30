Fortnite and the Zero Construction mode: Neymar also shows his enthusiasm with the change

With the release of your mode “zero construction”, Fortnite is reviving its status as an ultra popular game. Battle Royale is no longer the prerogative of regular and skilled players, capable of building monuments with a snap of the fingers. Many really big streamers and even some celebrities have reinstalled the game to start some games. Very recently, it was Neymar himself who revealed that he played Fortnite. The Parisian club striker posted two duly earned top 1s on his Instagram.

His skin stayed in the locker room

Having a skin with his image in Fortnite, and not wearing it the few times you open the game, is quite remarkable. Because yes, Neymar has the peculiarity of having his own skin in the Epic Games Battle Royale since April 2021. He was even the best cosmetic to collect through the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. Neymar even got his celebration emotes right in the game! However, the PSG star got his two top 1s in Spider-Man and Captain America suits.

Neymar skins in Fortnite.

Returning to Fortnite has never been so much fun

Epic Games has struck a blow with the “tenure” of its “no build” game mode. Battle Royale had tended to become very elitist in the last couple of years, with casual players often getting ripped apart by opponents who knew how to build cleanly and quickly.

But all that changed with this season, where a lack of construction brought the “original” Fortnite back to life; when no one actually used the buildings.

Photo credit: Daniel Apuy