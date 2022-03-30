During the workout, Rajpal Yadav added a tinge of comedy, the fans burst out laughing.

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is not interested in any identity. He has made a special place in the hearts of people with his acting. He is especially known for his comedy films. Rajpal Yadav is also very active on social media. Actors are often seen sharing funny videos (Rajpal Yadav Funny Videos) with their fans on social media. Seeing this, his fans burst out with joy. In this episode, Rajpal has shared a video (Rajpal Yadav Video) updating his social media account. In which he is seen doing comedy even during workouts.

Actually, Rajpal Yadav is very serious about fitness these days. Whose video (Rajpal Yadav Workout Video) he has posted on Instagram. In this video, he is seen doing pullups. In this video Rajpal says that how many do I count. After which he does only one set and then stops, then a voice comes that if you complete it, then Rajpar says on this one set is enough. And then he starts laughing out loud.

Let us tell you that this funny video of Rajpal Yadav is going viral on social media. This funny style of the actor is being liked by his fans. Fans are commenting fiercely on this video of him. Where a fan commented and wrote, ‘Seeing this smile reminded me of the movie Dhol’. So there another fan wrote, ‘Ek only body will become that of your Maru Bhai.’

Let us tell you that Rajpal Yadav was seen in serious roles in the initial phase. But the actor then made his career by choosing comedy roles. Fans like the actor’s comedian style a lot.