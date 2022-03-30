Discover what image of the cosmos this mythical space telescope captured on your birthday – Teach me about Science

Without a doubt, one of the sciences that most fascinates, not only professionals but also the general public, is astronomy. Since ancient times, the human has tried to find an answer to his origin, and without a doubt, the study of the cosmos has helped us to better understand many things that are vital to understand our origin.

Therefore, it is not surprising that this science is of great interest to the public, from professionals to amateurs. At this point, one of the most valuable instruments of aerospace engineering, the Hubble Space Telescope, has served enough to awaken in everyone a deep love for the cosmos, delighting us with its spectacular images that it has been able to obtain throughout the time it has been in service.

Recently, NASA has opened a section on its website, where anyone (with a mobile device and internet access) can access to find out what image of the universe Hubble captured on their birthday.

Would you like to know what image of the cosmos the Hubble Space Telescope captured on your birthday? You can find out on the Hubble portal What Did Hubble See on Your Birthday?

