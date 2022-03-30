Danna Paola, identical to Ariana Grande? 5 PHOTOS show that she copies her look more every day

One of the most important current faces of the music industry is the Mexican Danna Paolawho at 26 years old has been crowned the princess of Latin pop and the next diva to overcome thanks to a strong community of fans who have supported her not only as a singer, but who come with her from her role as an actress.

With this worldwide popularity, the interpreter of “Bad Fame” has not only been the subject of well-deserved applause and recognition for her efforts in the world of entertainment, as she is increasingly targeted for her unparalleled and natural beauty. And it is that in each important event or in her most casual looks she has proven to be the queen of fashion and one of the most beautiful women; however, there are those who point out that is stealing Ariana Grande’s look.

Although the idea sounds unlikely because both singers are beautiful and each with their own style, there are photos that show this theory, especially after the last year in which Danna Paola showed a radical change of look that goes from the tone of her hair to a finer face, just like that of Ariana Grandereason why the speculations have become stronger and stronger.

Even in one of the last photos that the “Elite” actress shared on her Instagram account the resemblance is amazing Well, in addition to the collected hairstyle with fringe on the side like the one that the interpreter of “Thank U, Next” has worn, a smile and a gesture very similar to that of the American singer are surprising.

Danna Paola surprises with a radical change of look; this is how her eyes look now

Of course, it is not the only photo in which a resemblance between pop stars stands out, since in 2020 danna He shared a photo from the bed in which with a lost look on the horizon and with a hairstyle of two pigtails, he left all his fans speechless.

In addition, it was also surprising to see the model with platform heels, a shoe that for years placed Ariana Grande in the spotlight for going on stage with huge platforms that were no problem for him to dance. Of course, beyond the way of dressing, see the famous profile confirmed that it is identical to the interpreter of “7 rings”.

Among the most outstanding features of both singers and for which they have been physically compared, one face extremely slim and defined, as well as a small and elongated nose. On the other hand, her eyes stand out with slightly slanted eyelids that close almost completely when she smiles, as well as long and thick eyelashes.

And it is that in several photos those small details in the look, which are also caused by makeup, have surprised everyone because it makes them look like twins.

While in the hairstyles It is undeniable an influence that comes from the world of beauty, since many celebrities and models have worn long hair with a perfect straight, as well as the high tails of hair that Ariana Grande imposed as a trend and that this 2022 returned stronger than ever.

However, this is not the first time that the interpreter of “Ordinary Love” has opted for trends like these, since even with her short hair, she wore high hair pigtails to which she added her personal touch with wide locks of hair. to frame the face.

This is not the first time that this idea has arisen that danna is identical to the American singer, because last December she surprised with a radical change of look Saying goodbye to a long blonde hair, social network users began to point out a resemblance to Ariana Grande.

Although opinions are divided among those who affirm the resemblance, many of the fans of the “Dare to Dream” actress argue that there is no resemblance between the two celebrities and ask not to compare them.

