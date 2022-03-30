Club América in mourning, the mother of Fernando Ortiz, DT de las Águilas, dies

in the pre-match Necaxa vs Club America at the resumption of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, las Águilas announced the sad news about the death of the mother of the former azulcrema player and now technical director of the first team, Fernando Ortiz.

Through its social networks, Club América expressed its condolences to the interim coach, with whom the Eagles face the tournament since the departure of Santiago Solari.

Club América mourns the sensitive death of Silvia Cristina Barbeito Ortiz, mother of our dear friend Fernando Ortiz, Technical Director of Club América. We express our deepest condolences and join in the sorrow that seizes your family and friends. RIP, America published.

Club América regrets the sensitive death of Silvia Cristina Barbeito De Ortiz, mother of our dear friend Fernando Ortiz, Technical Director of Club América We express our deepest condolences and join the sorrow that seizes your family and friends pic.twitter.com/saLIeLj95e — Club America (@ClubAmerica)

The Eagles will travel to Aguascalientes this weekend to play their match against the Rayos del Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium.

The creams need to tie a new victory in the Clausura 2022 to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the Repechage.

