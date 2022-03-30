Chris Rock’s 10 Most Hurtful Jokes
“I know that to do what we do we have to be able to suffer insults… and you have to smile and pretend that nothing is happening,” said Will Smith in his controversial speech when collecting the Oscar. He knows. And Jada Pinkett Smith, who has said that she doesn’t care what anyone “thinks about this bald spot”, too. And yet, Will gave Chris Rock the resounding slap in the face that has gone around the world, produced thousands of mixed reactions and fueled racism in the United States. Will Smith be stripped of the Oscar for it?
Chris Rock’s humor is like that, it’s not for all audiences. Not even for Chris Rock himself, who in his Netflix monologue, Tambourine, was more acid with himself than with any famous. It is a black humor.
Despite his controversial jokes, the comedian is considered one of the best comedians in the United States and the United Kingdom and has presented, with this, three Oscar Awards galas, in 2005, 2016 and 2022. That is many, many hurtful jokes at the expense of celebrities. And if they can be about hair, Chris Rock’s strange obsession, even better.
Of course that has made him the subject of much criticism (admittedly something much more civil than a slap), but Rock believes that he does not have to be politically correct with anyone, but funny. Funny at the expense of Michael Jackson, Christopher Reeve, Nicole Kidman, Michael Moore, Jamie Foxx, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz… whoever. And of course, from Will and Jada Smith, with whom Rock already messed with in 2016 (“Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face,” a prophetic tweet from the 2022 Oscars said then).
Rock says that he didn’t know that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia areata, although no one would put their hand in the fire because they would have cut themselves if they knew. The joke, in reference to Demi Moore’s skinhead character, was as follows: “Jada, I can’t wait to see Lieutenant O’Neil”. One of many, but that has triggered one of the most uncomfortable moments of the Oscars. There are many more. Let’s take a look at Chris Rock’s most hurtful jokes.
You have to admit that, in his own thing, he is the best.
Jada Pinkett-Smith (and Rihanna) (2016)
“Everyone is angry this year. Jada got mad, said she wasn’t coming… Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties, he wasn’t invited.”
Will Smith
“It’s not fair that Will was doing so well in The truth hurts and was not nominated. Nor is it that Will was paid $20 million for wild wild westokay?”.
Michael Jackson
“I was at Michael Jackson’s house and I saw a kid run out and he said, ‘Wait, save me!'”
Christopher Reeve and Paula Abdul
“Who is the judge in American Idol? Paula Abdul? Paula Abdul judging a singing contest is like Christopher Reeve judging a dance contest.”
Nicole Kidman
“The only time actors perform at the Oscars is when they lose. I remember when Halle Berry won the Oscar. Nicole Kidman was smiling so widely that she should have walked away with any award for her great performance.”
Michael Moore
“Michael Moore has not been nominated for Fahrenheit 9/11. She will be thinking: ‘I should have done Super Size Me‘. Yes, the investigation was already done there.”
(Super Size Me is a satirical documentary by Morgan Spurlock about the effects of fast food on his body after spending a period eating exclusively McDonald’s).
Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles
“Jamie Foxx is one of the best actors in the world. he was so good at Ray that they went to the hospital and unplugged the real Ray Charles. Like, ‘We don’t need two of these.’”
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz
“You know who has the hardest job tonight? Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. If she loses, he can’t win! He’s praying that Will Smith wins ‘God please’.”
Chris Rock vs. the Academy
“I’ve seen at least 15 black people in this montage of the opening ceremony video. Welcome black people to the white election.”
Chris Rock vs. Chris Rock
“I wasn’t a good husband. I was screwed. I was addicted to porn. I know, a billion dollar industry, it was just me, right? I was addicted to porn and, you know, I was 15 minutes late everywhere.” .
