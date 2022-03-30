Celebrity Day: Bruce Willis Retires

03.30.2022 9:33 p.m.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria announce that they are expecting the arrival of their seventh child

After the storm that hung over alec baldwincalm comes. The actor and Hilaria, his wife, seem to have recovered from the pain caused by the death of the photography assistant of rust, his last film, after receiving an accidental shot by the interpreter in full filming. So much so, that the couple has announced their seventh pregnancy.

“After many ups and downs in recent years, we have a big surprise to tell you: this fall another Baldwinito is coming”, Hilaria has written through her social networks. And there is no doubt that the arrival of a new child is always a source of joy for the family, as she herself has confessed. The announcement of this new offspring that is already on its way comes just a year after the writer gave birth Lucia, her sixth daughter.

Hilaria and Alec Bladwin INSTAGRAM

Megan Fox’s paranormal experience with Ayahuasca

The boyfriend of Megan foxMachine Gun Kelly, has talked about the paranormal experience that he and the actress have lived after consuming Ayahuasca to “exorcize some things outside of us that we needed to get rid of”.

“Going into the third night, Megan was like ‘I can’t, I can’t do this. I can’t go back’. Her first night, it was rainbows and unicorns. It was great. The second night, she said: ‘I don’t want to see that again‘” says the rapper. She herself recalls “everyone’s journey is different, but on the second night, i went to hell for eternity”.

Actress Megan Fox INSTAGRAM

Leonardo DiCaprio and his Trujillo diamonds

the protagonist of titanica commitment to Trujillo, a municipality of Caceres of about 9,000 inhabitants. For a movie? No. Your sustainable artificial diamond company, Diamond Foundryhas decided to create a new plant there and from 2024 it will be fully operational.

This project is expected to generate more than 300 jobs direct and another 700 indirect, and will leave in the town an investment of more than €627 million.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio / EP

Diego Matamoros confesses that he suffers from an illness

Nobody knew anything about Diego Matamoras. Until the influencer has posted a series of stories on his Instagram profile explaining the reason for his disconnection: Kiko Matamoros’ son is hospitalized for a week due to a degenerative disease in his back.

Lying in the hospital bed and trying to sketch a half smile, Diego has defined it as a “degenerative congenital disease related to herniated discs and spinal cord“. Apparently, last Friday he was at home, preparing a trip with Marta Riumbau, when he suffered a “quite severe crisis.”

Diego Matamoros / EP

Beckhams’ 58-year-old stalker on trial

British justice investigates a 58-year-old woman for a case of alleged harassment of David Beckham and his daughter Harper. The woman not only wrote letters to various addresses of the family but even she came to forgive herself at the little girl’s school, alleging that she was the mother of a colleague of his. Since then, her family put a Restraining order than 500 meters from them and their homes and now he can face prison sentences.

David Beckham footballer INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth II’s very expensive ‘wheelchair’

That at 95 years old Elizabeth II has mobility problems is no surprise, she herself has recognized it, what is more surprising is the particular Wheelchair which you use to move. It’s about a four seater electric vehicle like those of golf valued at 75,000 euros that reaches 60km/hhas a range of 80 kilometers, leather seats, a small fridge and a ten-inch screen next to the steering wheel.

Queen Elizabeth II / EFE

Marta Riesco breaks her silence

Martha Riesco sat this Wednesday on the set of Ana Rosa’s program to pronounce after the publication of the first images of him with Antonio David Flores on Week in which they show off the love that unites them. “It was the step that we already had to take, we have been a while avoiding doing certain things for him to fix his things and do as little damage as possible before taking the next steps,” the reporter revealed.

“We have tried not to expose ourselves and avoid that photograph until it was the best context for it to occur,” he confessed. Riesco wanted to highlight the hard time he has gone through in terms of mental health when his relationship came to light: “It has been a turbulent start. Now I have gotten rid of many problems, I have had a very bad time, but now i’m in an amazing moment“.

Marta Riesco in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’ / MEDIASET

Tom Parker, lead singer of The Wanted, dies at 33

Tom Parkerone of the members of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died this Wednesday at the age of 33 due to a brain tumor. The singer, who had made his diagnosis public in October 2020 and underwent treatment for chemotherapy and radiotherapyhad been back on stage this year with the band.

The rest of the members of The Wanted declared todaydevastated for the tragic and untimely loss” of Parker, who passed away “peacefully this noon, surrounded by his family and his companions.”

Singer Tom Parker EP

Jeff Bridges talks about his cancer

Jeff Bridges, who announced that he has cancer in the lymphatic system, has spoken for the first time about the disease he suffers from and assures that, in between, he suffered from Covid-19, which is now “in the rearview mirror”.

The actor indicates that his tumor was reduced from 30 centimeters to the size of a marble, in fact in October 2021 he announced that he was already recovered. The problem this year has been another, the coronavirus wreaked havoc on him. With a weakened immune system, he even had to use oxygen to walk. Now, he feels like going back to work, “I feel fantastic.”

Actor Jeff Bridges EP

Bruce Willis retires from movies

The family of Bruce Willis has reported that the actor is withdrawing from the cinema because he suffers aphasiaa brain injury that causes speech problems.

The person in charge of giving the news was her eldest daughter, Rumer Williswith these words: “Bruce has been experiencing some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive habilyties“. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.“, that is to say, the world of cinema, where he still has three projects to be released, he confesses.