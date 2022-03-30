Bruce Willis, the comedian who never imagined his destiny as an action hero and ended up parodying himself

“We will never forget it. God will never forget it.”. Bruce Willis hears that phrase in The sun’s tears (2003), dressed in the combat uniform that he would wear so many times in the movies. Nothing else could be expected from his character, an example of courage, courage and dexterity in the performance of duty. Also of solidarity and humanitarian spirit, because in that story he has just successfully completed a risky mission that saved a few lives.

now that i knowyour career came to an end after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that causes difficulties in language, comprehension and expression, we could say that Willis’s artistic life was nothing more than the repetition with few variants of a handful of archetypal characters, among which surely appears above all that of The sun’s tears. The one with the hero who will be there always ready to take care of us and, eventually, to save us.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard

We know very well that many of these variants were repeated more than necessary over time with too thick a stroke. This explains, among other things, that Willis, in recent years, has appeared in a lot of throwaway movies that came to function as a kind of self-parody. But with the help of some other a legend could rise over time that no one in their right mind could minimize.

Willis was originally a great comedian who almost accidentally became one of the most reliable and enduring action heroes on the big screen. in the last three and a half decades. But it is even more than that: it will endure in our memory with the presence of a familiar cinematographic image, inescapable, easy to recognize and also to admire. It could be admitted that he recently raffled off a good part of his status as a great star by non-stop filming very cheap action movies. But that same presence is what we will not forget, especially from its great distinctive sign: the most perfect bald head that cinema has delivered in recent decades.

Together with Cybill Sheperd in the great series Moonlight

That is the definitive image that we will have of Willis, for more than in his two best appearances on the screen (the series Moonlight and the first movie Hard to Kill) still had some hair. In them we saw and lived the transition that ended up setting his career on fire.

Moonlight (moonlighting), filmed between 1985 and 1989, was one of the best series in history, that used the police plot and a romantic comedy background as an excuse to explore all kinds of virtuous expressive possibilities, including breaking the fourth wall. There, Willis embodied the world’s nicest jerk. The first and original Hard to Kill (1987) in turn revitalized the action cinema of that time, Dressing the solitary, undefeated and valiant hero in a new suit: that of the ordinary guy with marital problems who must face the most dangerous terrorists on the planet barefoot and in muscle. A vulnerable hero, who really hurts the blows.

At that moment, Willis’s career as a movie star really began. He continued to make records at the time, but over time most people forgot that In addition to being an actor, he was encouraged to flirt with the figure of a musician. From there, his cinematographic image won out over everything else and was further affirmed with his great appearances in the 1990s: the extraordinary Hudson Hawk: The Hawk is on the Loose (which unfortunately no one remembers today), the last boy scout, Twelve Monkeys, The fifth element, between two fires, the jackal, death suits him, Violent times (his first collaboration with Quentin Tarantino), Armageddon…

Sixth sense, a film that marked the career of Bruce Willis on fire

That decade in a state of grace was closed with Sixth Sense one of his best appearances in the cinema. In that dazzling presentation of M. Night Shyamalan, Willis brought to its maximum expression all the potential that was born from his image. He was enough to stand in the painting, impose your presence without too many words and make clear what his method was: listen, silently get the audience to interpret what his mind told him and act accordingly.

He had also finally managed to fulfill the old dream of becoming famous as an actor. He never stopped enjoying that achievement. His vocation became a reality. But he more than once associated her with a difficult burden to carry. “I am just an ordinary guy who dresses just like anyone else and who has that career thanks to a blessing from God”he said back in 1997, when he dreamed little of the Oscar and much more of a possibility that fame denied him: walking unnoticed through the streets of New York and chatting with ordinary people, something he experienced all the time when he worked in his youthful years as a bartender in Manhattan nightclubs.

With Danny Aiello in the excellent (and forgotten) Hudson Hawk

Willis was always clear that cinema was a business that alternated between success and failure. In his time of greatest artistic challenges, especially between the 90s and the first decade of the 21st century, he said that he challenged himself all the time in his desire not to repeat himself. “I could remain just the guy who does action movies all my life, but it would be so boring.”, he said at the time.

Reality led him to deny that statement in fact and, obviously, to earn much less money for each new appearance in the cinema. when he did the fourth of his five appearances as John McClane, the hero of Hard to Kill, Willis earned $25 million and was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. In the last two decades, persistent rumors about his financial problems apparently led him to a kind of surrender: he began to appear again and again, without demanding more than necessary, in those same movies. which a short while ago he completely despised.

Meanwhile, her figure was becoming more and more popular in indiscreet publications about the lives of celebrities. In the absence of any news about new displays of Willis’ talent on the screen, attention was focused on the cordial continuity of his relationship with Demi Moore, his wife between 1987 and 2000 and mother of three of his five children. The other two were with his current wife, Emma Heming. They have been together since 2009.

Along with Demi Moore, his ex-wife, in the midst of a pandemic. They never stopped being friends

When we learned that Willis was spending the pandemic in isolation and locked up in the same house with Moore, Heming and the actor’s five children, we began to discover at the same time the remarkable turnaround in his most recent career. In the last 10 years, Willis has made just over 30 movies, almost all of them released directly on streaming and video on demand platforms. They all represented a kind of caricature of their most recognized and appreciated presences.

Count a note The country that the reason for this behavior was explained better than anyone by Sylvester Stallone, who summoned Willis to join the cast of The Expendables 3 offering him three million dollars for three days of work . “He’s lazy and greedy,” he said in 2013 about his former partner in the early days of the Planet Hollywood network. The parody reached its extreme when the Razzies (or “anti-Oscars”) awards this year instituted a special category, that of “worst Bruce Willis film”, with eight of its appearances in 2021.

Bruce Willis, the image of a hero who always showed that the blows hurt him

Willis will not be able to say anything more about the eight films that he currently has in the post-production stage and will be released between now and 2023. Those who claim to know everything about him say that he has been acting for a long time just for the pleasure of doing it and because of the need. to add more dollars to your account, without worrying too much about the profile of your projects.

The actor born on a military base in Germany 67 years ago who never hid his preferences for the Republican Party (“I prefer a smaller government with fewer expenses”, he always repeated) but he preferred to distance himself from the policies of Donald Trump, He also admitted that over time he became increasingly conservative and sour.