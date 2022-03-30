Bruce Willis quits acting due to health problems

Bruce Willis revives ‘Die Hard’ character in ad 0:59

(CNN) — Actor Bruce Willis suffers from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities, so he will take a break from acting, his family said Wednesday.

In a post on his daughter’s verified Rumor Instagram account, the caption to a photo of the “Die Hard” actor read: “To Bruce’s amazing fans, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some issues. health and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the caption continued. “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for his continued love, compassion and support.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is “a condition that takes away your ability to communicate” and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, brain tumor or disease.

The caption said the family “is moving through this as a strong family unit, and I wanted to engage his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that,” he concluded, along with the names of his ex-wife, Demi Moore, his daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, as well as his current wife, Emma, ​​and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.