Breaking Down Stigmas About Bipolar Disorder: What Is It Really?

World Bipolar Disorder Day It has been commemorated since 2017 thanks to the fact that it was proclaimed by the International Society of Bipolar Disorders (ISBD), this day aims to raise awareness in society about this disease to break the stigmas and learn more about it and how it affects people who suffer from it.











Only trained medical personnel can diagnose a person with or without this disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) this disease affects approximately more than 45 million people worldwide and It is characterized by affecting the mood as well as the behavior of a person. It can be divided into 3 episodes: manic, depressive and mixed.

an episode maniac may include behaviors such as feeling very high, irritable, and high-energy while the episode depressant may include behaviors such as lack of energy, feeling sad, listless, or hopeless. For its part, the episode mixed includes behaviors both episodes at once.

​Being a disease that affects the state of mind of those who suffer from it, this may imply that people with this disorder completely change their lifestyle from one moment to the nextleaving activities or resuming others.











Other relevant facts about bipolar disorder

It is one of the main diseases cause some disability And it is the least understood due to the stigmas that revolve around it.

The average age at which the disease usually appears for the first time is around 25 years onwards.

Women may develop symptoms more quickly and have a greater number of episodes, but it continues to affect both sexes equally.











The treatment for this type of disorder must be personalizedthere is no equal treatment for all.

Some of the artists who suffer from this disease They are Mariah Carey, Mel Gibson, Catherine Zeta Jones, Briteny Spears, Jim Carrey, Robert Downey Jr, among others.











