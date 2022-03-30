Billie Eilish jokes about her reaction to knowing that she had won the Oscar

2022 could not have started better for Billie Eilish. At 20 years old, the American artist continues to reap success after success in her short but unstoppable career. The last one, become Oscar winner for ‘Best Original Song’, sharing prize with his brother Finneas.

Through his Instagram account, The American artist has posted a video of the moment on her Instagram account. A video in which you can see the young woman’s funny reaction after learning that she had won the Oscar.

In the video, Billie Eilish is seen, as due to the emotion, he jumps out of the seat and instead of hugging one of his family memberswent straight to hug another companion at his table.

Here’s the moment Billie Eilish and FINNEAS won the #Oscar for Best Original Song for “No Time To Die.” https://t.co/YILAwH0cbk pic.twitter.com/7DM09v96qM — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

After knowing that she had become the winner, The American artist went straight to hug rapper Sean Diddy Combsthe Eilish family table companion, instead of hugging her brother, also an award winner, or her mother Maggie Baird.

“Can you believe this? “Very funny that he hugged Diddy before my mother and brother”writes the artist on her Instagram account along with the video of the emotional moment in which she found out that she was the winner of the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’.

At the same table, Billie Eilish shared space with her mother, her brother Finneas, her brother’s girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, and Sean Diddy Combs, who attended the ceremony with his daughter Chance Combs.