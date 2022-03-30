BEWARE OF THE WHATSAPP CONVERSATION: Even at the worst moment in Uruguay, Luis Suárez always trusted La Celeste to qualify for Qatar 2022

In November, when Uruguay was seventh in the standings for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers (they had just accumulated 4 losses and 1 draw), Luis Suárez had a conversation with Martín Rodríguez Nader, a friend and player agent, regarding the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

While Martin was worried, and even told Fought that his little son, Lautaro, was on his way to being without a World Cup, The gunman He continued to trust his team and, above all, him.

Your son without a World Cup? No no no. No. They were just entering the SUAREZ AREA.

LUIS SUÁREZ ALWAYS TRUSTED URUGUAY AND HIM

😂😂 I told you 😂😂 Uruguay Uruguay no more Martin! 💪💪💪💪 – Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 30, 2022

After this digital exchange, Uruguay played 4 qualifying matches, and won all 4 duels. In those meetings, Luisito he scored 3 goals, being essential in the wins against Paraguay, Venezuela and Chile. Almost nothing.

By the way, the theme of the ‘Suarez area’ was a Diego Simeone creation. Well, it really had been around for years, but The cholo He was the one who gave formality to a concept whose objective was to highlight the hierarchy and resolute greatness of the Charrúa.

“We entered the Suárez zone, an ideal moment for a footballer like him to find and resolve situations in the game that the team will need, because he is used to these games and because he has the hierarchy to be able to do so”.

Undefeated data. Luis Suárez is the all-time top scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. He reached 29 touchdowns. He surpassed the 28 goals of Lionel Messi. Legendary.

Did you know…? Qatar 2022 will be the fourth World Cup in Luis Suárez’s career. At South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 he converted.