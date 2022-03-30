Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally sold their Hidden Valley mansion

Since 2020 the couple made up of the actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis tried to sell their Hidden Valley mansionthe first they bought together.

Two years later the property was finally sold, although It turned out to be a very bad deal for them because the deal was closed for a price very close to $10.2 million dollars. that they paid in 2014.

In 2020 the mansion was listed on the real estate market for $13.99 million dollars and in September 2021 it was lowered to $12.25 million dollars. Neither price seemed to have interested buyers.

The mansion was built in 1999, on a half acre lot and has an area of 7,352 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, living room, main room, bar, wine cellar, office, gym and sauna.

The room that both shared in the property is quite spacious and It has a double dressing room, a bathroom with a bathtub and large windows that let you see the extensive garden. outside the property.

the entire property attracts by the prominence of the color white in all its spaces. The kitchen, for example, has white cabinets combined with very discreet gold details, it is also equipped with high-end appliances.

The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances / The Grosby Group

Outside there are extensive green areas and a swimming pool, everything necessary for the new owners to spend incredible sunny afternoons.

The owners have an enviable exterior at their disposal / The Grosby Group

According to the media, the couple moved to a new property built on a 6-acre lot, located in Beverly Hills.

