Anupama and Pratha will break the mountain of sorrows, Tamarind will get entangled in her net -Latest Twist in Anupamaa, Naagin 6, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Latest TV Twist in Top 5 TV serial: This week, constant twists and turns are being seen in top TV serials. The makers are working very hard on the story of these shows to stay in the TRP. Anupama is going to shake the foundation of Shah House with her statements. On the other hand, Tamarind will marry Aryan without even wanting to. At the same time, TV’s Latest TV Twist in Top 5 serial: After listening to the bold words of Anupama, blood will come out of Ba’s ear, there will be a lot of spectacle in these 4 shows too, the serpent practice will also disappear from your house. Overall, this week is going to be very heavy on the daughters-in-law of TV. So late kis baat ki… In this weekly report of Bollywood Life, know what is going to happen in the top 5 shows this week. Also Read – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama will end all relations with Shah’s family, Vanraj will ask for tips to trap a boy in old age

Anupama

Anupama will go against Baa for marrying Anuj in the serial ‘Anupama’. Anupama is about to give a befitting reply to Baa. Anupama will claim that she will marry Anuj at any cost. Not only this, Anupama is also going to challenge Vanraj. Anupama will claim that Vanraj cannot beat Anuj in business under any circumstances. Also Read – Anupamaa: Anupama was seen joining hands and feet in front of Anuj, holding her ears while pleading

Naagin 6

In Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Naagin 6’, Pratha and Mehek are going to face another challenge after the death of Lal Naagin. Pratha will soon be kidnapped in ‘Naagin 6’. When the custom disappears, the smell will be left alone. After which Mehak and Shalaka will start in search of Pratha. Also Read – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj – Rakhi will fill the ears of Vanraj and Kavya

Imli

In the upcoming episode of serial ‘Tamarind’, Neela’s pole will be exposed in front of Tamarind. Tamarind will stop Aryan’s marriage as soon as Neela’s truth comes out. However, before this Neela will kidnap Tamarind. Soon Tamarind will run away from Neela’s clutches. Tamarind will inform Aryan about Neela’s plans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Abhimanyu and Akshara got engaged in the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After getting engaged, Abhimanyu and Akshara are about to celebrate Holi. Abhimanyu and Akshara are about to get drenched in mud on the occasion of their first Holi. Seeing this condition of Abhimanyu and Akshara, their family members will also be surprised.

Missing someone’s love (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

In the upcoming episode of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, Virat will decide to leave the city. Sai will make a plan along with the Chavan family to corner Virat. Sai will become Virat’s doctor. Because of Sai, Virat will not be able to get his transfer done.

Click here for the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, Bhojpuri and TV world…

Facebook page of Bollywood Life Hindi, twitter pageClick here to join youtube page and instagram account…

Follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest gossip.



