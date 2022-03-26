xQc reopens the debate in Fortnite about the advantage of playing with a controller

Felix «xQc» Lengyel, the streamer most viewed of all Twitterhas also decided to try his luck at Fortnite. The popular battle royale from Epic Games continues to attract players since adding the mode without constructionand xQc is one of them, although he has been quick to criticize one of the most contentious points of debate in games that include cross play between PC and consoles.

It is about the advantage that in the opinion of some console players have due to the aim assistance they receive when playing with a controller. A way to equalize things against the greater precision that playing with the keyboard and mouse on PC grants, but that many do not see as entirely fair due to how automatic the act of aiming seems to become.

xQc also joins the fever for Fortnite

Fortnite It continues to be one of the most played video games in the world, but the moment in which it reigned over all, achieving historical figures and being a phenomenon like few have seen, happened, or so we thought. When no one expected Epic Games has surprised us all by removing the buildings of the game, and this has caused a large number of gamers and content creators to admit that they haven’t had this much fun with the game in years.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, DrDisrespect, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Ibai Llanos, David “TheGrefg” Cánovas… There are many, practically innumerable, all those who have been dropped by Fortnite, and such is the expectation that it is possible this game mode becomes permanent along with the usual one. Time will tell, and if so, it will be interesting to see which of the two ends up being more popular. An ever-evolving game that has changed incredibly, and is reminiscent of the old days, when there weren’t architects around every corner.