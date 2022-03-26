WWE locks Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 38, order of other matches will be changed

In WWE WrestleMania 38, there will be a bang title vs title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 2 and 3. Fans will get to see this match in the main event of Night 2. According to the current report, WWE has locked only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s match so far. That is, there may be changes going forward in other matches. It is certain that Roman Reigns and Lesnar will compete in the main event on the second day itself.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will have a fierce match at WWE WrestleMania 38

In the match card of WrestleMania 38, there will be strong matches on this matter. WWE has also told which matches will be held in Night 1 and Night 2. The main event to be held in Night 1 is not yet clear. The main event of Night 2 has been confirmed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said in his report,

There is still doubt about the main event of Night 1. A few days ago it was said that the Kevin Owens Show would be the closing of Night 1. The match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair can also be made in the main event. WWE has not yet fully finalized its plan. Match order is subject to change. Many changes can be seen even on the day of the show. So far only the match between Roman Reigns and Lesnar has been completely locked.

Now it has to be seen what surprise the fans will get in WrestleMania 38. What will happen in the main event of Night 1 will also be a matter to be seen. According to the reports, it seems that the Kevin Owens show will be in the main event of Night 1. Steve Austin will be seen as a guest in this show. Fans will love it if Steve Austin closes the first day. Well WWE will definitely make a change at the last minute.

