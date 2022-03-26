WWE legend Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling, last year fought the last match of his career

WWE legend Triple H has recently made a big announcement. He has decided to retire from wrestling and he revealed it on Stephen A. Smith’s show in Espn First Take. Triple H underwent surgery last year following a heart problem, and since then there has been speculation that Hunter’s inner career may be over.

Triple H had heart surgery in September last year and this was Hunter’s first interview since. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith, Triple H said,

“My in-ring career is over. I won’t be wrestling again. I have a defibrillator in my chest and that’s why it wouldn’t be a good decision for me to return to the ring.”

When did Triple H fight his last match in WWE?

Let us tell you that Triple H fought his last match against Randy Orton in the episode of Raw on January 11, 2021. It was a street fight, but in the end it didn’t work out. Earlier, Triple H had a match against Randy Orton in WWE Super Showdown 2019, but he had to face defeat in this match.

In his career, Triple H has won the WWE Championship 9 times, the World Heavyweight Championship 5 times, the IC Championship 5 times, the European Championship twice, the Unified Tag Team Championship once, and the WWF Tag Team Championship twice. Apart from this, he has also won the Royal Rumble match and King of the Ring tournament twice.



See you soon I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT , (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️

Triple H also managed to become the Grand Slam Champion in WWE and has also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while being a member of DX. Apart from the inner action, he also played a very important role backstage. Many legendary superstars have attributed their success to Triple H.

Before this, many superstars have definitely returned to the ring despite announcing their retirement, but it is impossible for Triple H to return to the ring and he too would not want to take such a big risk. Even though Hunter won’t be able to fight again in the ring, behind the scenes his role is still going to be very important.

Edited by Mayank Mehta