Uff – Suhana Khan backless black gown new photoshoot instagram pic tmov

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is ready for her Bollywood debut. Discussions of Suhana Khan and her debut film are happening continuously. Meanwhile, Suhana has got a tremendous photoshoot done. Suhana Khan has given a glimpse to the fans by sharing the picture of the photoshoot on social media.

Suhana wore a backless dress

In the picture, Suhana Khan is seen in a black backless satin gown. He shared this picture on his Instagram story. In the photo, Suhana Khan is wearing a backless gown. This beautiful gown has long sleeves. Suhana Dewey is seen in makeup. She has tied her long black hair in a high bun. He has given it a messy touch. He has earrings with big hoops in his ears. This look of Suhana Khan is very beautiful. This photo is going viral on social media.

Debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film

Suhana Khan maintains a good fan following on social media. Suhana is one of those star kids who have achieved a special position even after staying away from the film world. Talking about her projects, she is going to start her acting career with director Zoya Akhtar’s film. His first look from this film was leaked on Friday.

Suhana is working in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahan Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are also going to debut in Bollywood. On Friday, pictures of all the star kids were leaked from the sets of the film. In this, everyone was seen in a different look. Suhana Khan will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge in this film.