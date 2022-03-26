This is how Apple has achieved an aluminum that does not pollute for the iPhone SE

Apple has used eco-friendly green aluminum in the iPhone SE!

The commitment acquired since 2016 by the Californian firm for the conservation of the environment has crystallized, thanks to the use of the so-called ** “green aluminum” free of carbon** and on a large scale for the production of the iPhone SE.

On this occasion, the magnitude of the announcement overflowed the usual rumors and Apple was responsible for making it public through a press release where reiterated the use of carbon-free raw material for future productsusing a new environmentally friendly manufacturing process.

A milestone in environmental commitment

Perhaps the most important aspect of the announcement is that the aluminum introduced by the pioneers of Cupertino, in synergy with the ELYSIS Industrial Research and Development Center in Quebec for the iPhone SE, it is the first to be made on an industrial scale outside of a laboratory, with no direct carbon emissions during the casting process.

The story is not new. Apple has been using friendly aluminum behind the scenes since 2019 in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and since 2018, has helped fund the development of the technology, along with Alcoa, Rio Tinto, and the Canadian and Quebec governments, starting of 2018.

In 2019, Apple purchased the first commercial batch of aluminum resulting from the joint venture, using it in the production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Every product in the iPad lineup, including the new iPad Air, along with the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and Apple Watch, is made with a 100 percent recycled aluminum casing.

Unlike the polluting method of smelting aluminum, which dates back some 130 years, the revolutionary process embedded by apple creates oxygen instead of greenhouse gases, which means zero carbon emissions. Until now, aluminum was only produced through the use of carbon anodes which, when in contact with the oxygen present in the air, give rise to CO2.

The new process uses ceramics and the residue is nothing more than oxygen. The firm’s official announcement underlines that “the investment was part of its Green Bond program, first announced in 2017, which raises cash to finance environmentally friendly initiatives. the environment, from energy production to manufacturing processes.”

Until now, Apple has issued $4.7 billion in bonds with the goal of becoming carbon friendly across the supply chain by 2030, from the first two in 2016 and 2017, to the current 2019 Green Bond that supports 50 projects, including advancing low-carbon aluminium.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said the company reaffirms its commitment to “leaving the planet better than we found it, and our Green Bonds are a key tool to further our environmental efforts.”

The three Green Bonds allocated to various projects show how investments contribute to reducing global emissions and bringing clean energy to communities around the world.

Jackson explained that investments advance in innovative technologies to reduce the carbon footprint left by raw materials, while being oriented towards recyclable and renewable materials for the conservation of the planet’s resources.

As part of the initiative, Apple has been purchasing direct carbon-free aluminum to reduce emissions, the first to be manufactured on an industrial scale outside of a laboratory without creating direct carbon emissions during the smelting process.

The innovative smelting process for one of the world’s most widely used metals has the potential to reduce the climate impact of the production process and marks a milestone by switching to recycled aluminum smelted using hydroelectricity instead of fossil fuels.

More than $500 million from the 2019 Green Bonds has been allocated to clean energy projects, including the world’s largest onshore wind turbines, which power the company’s data center in Viborg, Denmark.

