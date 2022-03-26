They reveal the magnitude of the Punta Bergantín project that actor Vin Diesel will develop in Puerto Plata

EL NUEVO DIARIO, PUERTO PLATA.- In order to continue catapulting tourism and developing cinema in the Puerto Plata destination, the ambitious project Punta Bergantín, sponsored by the famous American actor Vin Diesel, will soon begin.

Said project will be in the coastal jurisdiction of the Montellano municipality and will consist of several hotels with a total of 3,200 rooms, a golf course, an Industrial Hub, an urban commercial center and a real estate tourism development area.

Right on the shores of Bergantín beach, which is characterized by its calm and clean waters with grayish sand, almost a year ago Vin Diesel and President Luis Abinader signed an agreement to develop said project.

Punta Bergantín will have 8 million meters of extension and there the company One Race Films owned by Diesel will build a modern film studio and a training center on topics related to the film industry.

Although it has been commented on the delay to start the construction of the aforementioned project, a reliable source revealed to this editor that the design is already ready and with its execution it will be given a very positive enhancement to the entire province of Puerto Plata.

It is noted that the paradisiacal beauty of Bergantín beach completely fell in love with the actor who stars in the saga “The Fast and the Furious” where he plays the character of Dominic Toretto, for which he decided to invest several million dollars in that part of Puerto Plata.

