They discover a secret in Windows 1.0, 37 years after its launch

After nearly four decades, an intrepid digital archaeologist has uncovered an ancient secret buried deep within Windows 1.0. It’s about a easter egg (or easter egg) simple, but probably impossible to find in the past.

How do you report? pc gamerLucas Brooks is a big fan of Microsoft’s graphical operating system, Windows. Brooks is often seen tweeting about various things he has found in older versions of Windows, including easter eggs. And he recently discovered a never-before-seen secret in Windows 1.0 RTM. RTM stand for “manufacturers release version”). This is a list of credits, with the names of all the people who helped create Windows 1.0, and can be found hidden inside a bitmap file.

It should be noted that by hiding this already encrypted data within a bitmap file, the developers essentially made it impossible for anyone in the past to discover the secret credits. This is because, according to Brooks, the tools required to extract a bitmap file from a NE (new executable file format) did not exist when Windows 1.0 was released. And even if someone managed to extract the bitmap, they would not have been able to detect the additional encrypted data hidden in the file.

While Brooks was able to reverse engineer this secret, leading him to discover the credit list, they have yet to figure out how to access the easter egg directly in Windows 1.0 without hacking. It is believed that there are a series of keystrokes in Windows 1.0 that will unlock the secret credits list. This is how it works on all later versions of the operating system that also have hidden credits and similar secrets. But for now, no one has been able to find out.

You might recognize one of the names in the newly discovered credits. The co-founder and president of Valve, Gabe Newell, appears in the easter egg and that is because this company worked. Newell left Microsoft in 1996 along with Mike Harrington to create Valve and begin work on his first game. half life. I wonder how she did…