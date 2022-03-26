These are the actors who won an Oscar for playing Batman’s “Joker”

All the actors who have given life to the Joker have won at least one Oscar in history Photo: Special Infobae

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards is a few days away from happening and with it the euphoria for the most important award in the seventh art in the world has generated great interest. On this occasion, the celebration that adorns the best of international cinema had the opportunity to coincide with one of the most anticipated premieres in 2022, batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

The iconic film, which was directed by Matt Reeves, is shaping up to be a natural nominee next year at the 95th Annual The Academy. However, it is essential to remember that on March 25, the first images of the joker by Barry Keoghan to be featured in the sequel batman.

This is highly relevant, since the antagonist of Batman He is one of the most important characters in the history of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesand it is that each of the actors who have given life to the joker, they have achieved at least one golden statuette; Such are the cases of: Joaquin Phoenix, Jared Leto, Jack Nicholson and the late, Heath Ledger.

Joaquin Phoenix poses with the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in “Joker” in a photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

It was in the oscars 2020 when the character of joker from joaquin phoenix He became the fourth histrion to win a Academy Award for having given life to the archenemy of Batman. On that occasion, the artist born in Puerto Rico managed to consecrate his great performance with the golden statuette to “Best Actor”.

But that was not the only award that the film directed by Todd Phillipsin the 92nd edition of The Academy, and it is that Warner Media added to its showcases the Oscar for “Best Original Score” for the film starring Phoenix.

Prior to the version of joker of the also interpreter of Gladiator (2000) took place the character that Jared Leto played in Suicide Squad (2016). However, although this version of Batman’s adversary was not liked too much, apart from DC fans, David Ayer’s film won an Oscar for “Best Makeup” in 2017.

Frame: Suicide Squad (2016)

Still later, in 2009, and setting a precedent for his interpretation, he arrived joker by Heath Ledger in Batman, The Dark Knight. However, his recognition has been one of the most shocking and emotional in the history of the Academy Awards, as he became the second actor to win a posthumous Oscar.

The actor died months before the Oscar gala due to accidental drug overdose, age 28. It was the second time that Ledger competed for this distinction when in 2005 he aspired to the Hollywood Academy Award for best actor for his leading role in the film Secret in the mountain.

As her parents approached the main stage that had been set up at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, the television cameras zoomed in on the faces of some celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Robin Wright, Sean Penn and Jennifer Anistonwho echoed the feeling left by the departure of the unforgettable joker and, which, became a character for posterity.

Heath Ledger received the Oscar after his death

Those in charge of collecting the important award were his parents, Sally Ledger Bell and Kim Ledger, in addition to his sister Kate who thanked Christopher Nolan, Warner Brothers and to the Academy.

It took almost 20 years to see the joker at the Oscars, before seeing the antagonist of Batman, played by Heath Ledger. The first time a film with the joker took an Oscar happened in 1990, when Batman (1989), by Tim Burton and starring Jack Nicholson himself as the diabolical villain, took the Oscar to “Best Art Direction”.

FILE PHOTO: An Oscar statue is seen during preparations for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

This tape was not only the one that gave emphasis to the movies of heroes of Marvel and DC to compete against the best of cinema, but it is also considered a cult work and in one of those responsible for elevating the superhero genre and turning it into something serious.

