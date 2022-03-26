The name of the upcoming new championship in WWE has been revealed, the winner of the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match will get the title

This time in WWE WrestleMania 38, there will be a historic match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. There will be a title vs title match between the two. Fans will get to see this match in the main event of Night 2. WWE has advertised this match in a special way so far. There are many questions going on in the minds of the fans regarding this title unification match. In this week’s episode of Blue Brand, Roman Reigns revealed what he would call this unified title.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave big hints

Brock Lesnar created quite a ruckus on this week’s episode of Blue Brand. Once again Roman Reigns escaped from his hand. Lesnar tried a lot to catch Roman Reigns but he did not come. Roman Reigns gave a promo in the main event and during this time Lesnar also came. The security guards once again stopped Lesnar. Roman Reigns and The Usos escaped and went backstage during this time.

Even after going backstage, Roman Reigns gave a promo. Roman Reigns claims to have defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns said that he would become the “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion” champion. Through this, Roman Reigns indicated that what would be the name of this Unified World Championship in the future.

The term “Undisputed” was used when Chris Jericho became World Champion. Jericho won the WWE and WCW World Titles. WWE has not confirmed this yet but Roman Reigns almost told the fans.

Fans will have a lot of fun this time at WrestleMania 38. The match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be tremendous. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this type of match. Both Roman Reigns and Lesnar have claimed their victory. Fans will definitely get some surprises in this match. All eyes will also be on The Usos and Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman will definitely be seen doing something new in this match.