The Mexican team was received in Honduras with songs of “We are going to the World Cup”

Far from the hostile climate that El Tri usually faces in Central America, a dozen fans went to the hotel in San Pedro Sula to welcome the players

MEXICO — Without Gerardo Martino, but with chants of “We’re going to the World Cup!“From a dozen fans at the concentration hotel, came the Mexican team this Friday night to San Pedro Sula to face on Sunday Honduras.

The national team arrived on a charter flight from Mexico City that landed at the San Pedro Sula International Airport after 7 p.m., after which they went to the concentration hotel, where a small group of mexicans led by Héctor Chávez “Caramelo”, a loyal fan who follows the TriAlong with other fans.

“We’re going to the World Cup, we’re going to the World Cup!” shouted the followers of Mexicoaware that they will not be able to enter the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium on Sunday, since Honduras He must serve a game of sanction behind closed doors in his building for the discriminatory shouting that occurred in the 2-0 defeat against El Salvador on January 30.

“We are looking for the Fenafuth (National Football Federation of Honduras) accredits us in some way, but we find it difficult, although in any case we are here supporting the Selection“, expressed one of the fans who gathered at the Tricolor concentration hotel.

Although it will be a game behind closed doors, Mexican fans welcomed El Tri. ESPN

‘Tata’ Martino is the only member of the Mexican team who did not make the trip to San Pedro Sula because he does not have a medical discharge for a second surgery on his right eye, performed on February 11, due to a retinal detachment that occurred in 2021, for which the Argentine coach has already He had undergone surgery in September last year.

Martino cannot get on any plane at the moment, although he will be able to lead El Tri next Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium against El Salvador, in the closing of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022. On Sunday, his first assistant Jorge Theiler he will take on the role of coach of El Tri, although directed remotely by ‘Tata’ by telephone.

This Saturday, the Mexican team will have physical activity in the hotel gym between 10 and 12:30 p.m., after which they will reconnoiter the Metropolitan Olympic field in the afternoon, with a virtual conference scheduled with Theiler.