The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 15: RRR made a ‘dent’ in the earnings of ‘The Kashmir Files’, collection dropped on the 15th day

What had been expected happened. The Kashmir Files, the film which was making a dent in the earnings of other films since its release, has now come to RRR to bring down its collections. For the last two weeks, the box office tsunami-made film The Kashmir Files seems to be putting a brake on the nonstop pace. It is not us but the figures of The Kashmir Files are saying this.

‘The Kashmir Files’ collection drops

The Kashmir Files has entered the third week. On the very first day of the third week, there has been a decline in the earnings of Kashmir Files. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has shared the earnings figures of The Kashmir Files on the 15th day, you will also be shocked to see this collection. It would not be wrong to say that even The Kashmir Files could not escape the storm of RRR. That’s why there was a huge drop in earnings on the 15th day.

#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows… Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lVHulJpZuw — taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022

RRR spoils the game of ‘The Kashmir Files’

The film earned 4.50 crores on Friday in the third week. Whereas on Thursday, Mavi earned 7.20 crores. The reason for this decline in the collection of The Kashmir Files in a single day is RRR. One, the film was released on Friday. There was a tremendous buzz about the movie, so people preferred to watch it more. Secondly, due to the screens and shows that RRR got, the screens of The Kashmir Files got reduced.

However, Taran Adarsh ​​believes that in the third week, there may be a jump in the earnings of The Kashmir Files on Saturday and Sunday. The film has collected 211.83 crores in 15 days. On the 13th day, Vivek Agnihotri’s movie was successful in earning 200 crores. By the way, even if there is a decline in the earnings of The Kashmir Files by now, the film has earned the best of its share. The movie was made in a low budget. From the first day till now, the film’s earnings have surprised.

It has to be seen what kind of war is between The Kashmir Files and RRR this weekend.