The best crossover! Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon to Work Together on ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ – Movie News

What a beautiful time to be alive! Taylor Swift returns to the cinema with Reese Witherspoon in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’. We tell you the details.

Taylor Swift returns to the movies with Reese Witherspoon! The 32-year-old singer, director and actress announced through her official Instagram account that she will handle the original song for Where the Crawdads SingWitherspoon’s next film as producer.

“Carolina” will be the title of the Taylor Swift song that will accompany the film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, whom we recently saw in Fresh with sebastian stan Mimi Cave’s directorial debut film about the dangers of dating apps and cannibalismexclusively available at StarPlus.

Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor John Smith on the set of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.



The official song of Where the Crawdads Sing will be co-produced with Aaron Dessner, who was alongside Taylor Swift for Folklore and Evermore, the two record albums that the singer released in quarantine and earned her some Grammy nominations last year.

What is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ about?

The film directed by Olivia Newman (first-match) is based on the international bestseller of the same name written by Delia Owens. The book was chosen to be read in the book club of Reese Witherspoon, who would later take it up to be the producer in charge of bringing it to the big screen.

The novel tells the story of Catherine “Kya” Clark, a young woman who learned to live on her own as a teenager, when she was abandoned by her family in a humble shack in a North Carolina wetland area in the 1980s. 60. The girl comes from a family fractured by violence, with a mother who could not bear the abuse of her alcoholic husband and abandoned Kya when she was little.

Daisy Edgar-Jones achieved international recognition after her leading role in ‘Normal People’, a BBC series.



While the rest of the ignorant community to “Kya” for being considered a “wild child”, the isolation elegió will become an escape constant for their survival, after he was pointing as prime suspect in the death of the lover of the people Chase Andrews. “Kya” must use detective tactics to solve the case before sentencing. Where the Crawdads Sing It has an agreed release date for July 11 this year, although Taylor Swift’s song does not yet have a confirmed release date.