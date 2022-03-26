Tents in Fortnite: what are they and where to find them

The tents are return to the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. To know what are they for is essential in this new season of Fortnite. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you what are tents and What do they do.

Fortnite Season 2: what are tents and where to find them

The tents are a dropdown object First introduced in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3. We can find them randomly throughout the island in two ways: rolled up, or unfolded:

We found ourselves a rolled up store

If we find an abandoned tent (they are gray), just interact with it to make it ours. If we find a store rolled up, we can pick it up (occupies a hole in the inventory), and we can aim and throw to deploy:

To deploy a rolled tent, we must aim and throw it as if it were a grenade

In either of these two cases, with our property store already deployed, we can interact with it to have access to the following functions:

In the tents we can store objects that we can later collect in games in the future

save object (Free) – By default, we will be able to store two weapons or items in the tents at no cost. These items will be available both in this tent and other tents, and throughout future games. We will not lose the items even if the tent is destroyed.

(Free) – By default, we will be able to store two weapons or items in the tents at no cost. These items will be available both in this tent and other tents, and throughout future games. We will not lose the items even if the tent is destroyed. save object (for a fee): the third reserve slot for weapons or objects costs us gold bars . Its function is the same as the free one.

(for a fee): the third reserve slot for weapons or objects costs us . Its function is the same as the free one. collect store : We reroll the store and it will be added to our inventory.

: We reroll the store and it will be added to our inventory. To rest: our character enters the tent and gradually recovers health.

Summarizing: tents are an object that allows us to heal and store weapons and objects that we can collect in other games. It is a good idea, if we have a lot of loot and a nearby tent, to store high rarity weapons in it. In this way, we can save quality weapons for future games.

With the change to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 we know that tent items can be carried over from one season to the next, as long as they are available among the selection of weapons and items of the new season.

As you can see, tents have basically the same use as when they were first introduced. Knowing where they are and how to use them can come in handy to complete certain challenges and missions. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all the ins and outs of the game.