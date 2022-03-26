Sylvester Stallone’s new project to connect with his followers

The actor fully immerses himself in the world of NFT’s and in this way there is a new way to connect with the Hollywood legend.

A Non-Fungible Token (NFT for its acronym in English) is also known as crypto art where the transactions work in a similar way to the way in which the revolutionary cryptocurrencies are worked; however, in the digital world, a cryptocurrency is the equivalent of a bill or “well expendable”while an NFT is comparable to a work of art or “non-expendable good”. The explanation of these concepts comes from the fact that Sylvester Stallonethe Hollywood legend, is diving headfirst into the NFT world.

The interpreter of Rocky and Rambo is developing a way to connect with his fans that is exciting thanks to his new project: SLYgyswhich can be found by PlanetSLYwhere people will have the opportunity to find all the NFTs that are based on the prolific career of Stallone himself, an action hero who has been astonishing his audience for decades.

Stallone enters the world of NFTs

The catalog of NFTs that you can access virtually was developed by a proven credit artist. It is a consecrated proper name: Clark Mitchellwho worked for companies like Disney, Hasbro, Coca-Cola, Marvel and even the movie franchise starwars. That resume surely seduced Sylvester Stallone I was looking for a special vision for this project.

The catalog of NFTs from sly They are limited editions of characters that honor the movie star and his career that has 53 years of history. His presence in the entertainment industry is celebrated by audiences around the world and he left a recognizable trail in the film industry where he managed to captivate people on several occasions. Stallone’s NFTs are sure to be highly sought after works.

The race of Sylvester Stallone includes milestones in the history of cinema such as its revolutionary franchises Rocky and Rambo, which have reached the present day with entries that have never ceased to excite their fans. But not only those titles fascinated the followers of Sly. Movies like The Expendables, Demolition Man, Cop Land, Cobra, Cliffhanger and Suicide Squad they fed the myth of this man destined for success.