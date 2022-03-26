Shane Helms signs a legend contract with WWE

Veteran professional wrestler Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) has signed a Legend contract with WWE. Helms has taken over his social networksspecifically Twitter, this afternoon to announce new deal and joke about his age.

“I’ve signed a Legend contract with WWE so I guess that makes it official… I’m old. (smiley face emoji) (thumbs up emoji),” wrote Helms, who turns 48 in July.



Helms recently produced the RAW match this week in which Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio defeated the WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. helms last fought full time for WWE early 2010. He made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble, then returned to the McMahons’ company in January 2019 to work as a producer.

Did some special appearances on WWE TV while working behind the scenes, but it was fired from job on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts from COVID-19. Helms was brought back in November of that year, and went on to make another cameo appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.