Shahnaz Gill Danced With Shilpa Shetty Video Will Win Your Heart | Shahnaz Gill danced with Shilpa Shetty, fans said after watching the video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is making headlines these days for her talk show ‘Shape of You’. Meanwhile, actress Shahnaz Gill reached Shilpa Shetty’s show, about which the show has once again come into the limelight. A video of Shilpa Shetty and Shahnaz Gill has also surfaced which is becoming quite viral.

Actually, a new promo of ‘Shape of You’ has been released. Shahnaz Gill’s banging entry is being seen in this promo video. Shehnaaz Gill’s flirtatious style is once again being seen in the video. In this video, Shahnaz is also seen dancing with Shilpa Shetty.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is heard saying that she also wants to be fit like Shilpa Shetty, the actress tells Shilpa that if we do not dance, then what is the use of that figure… This video was shared by Shilpa Shetty herself on her Instagram. Shared on. Along with this, the actress has also written a beautiful caption – ‘It was not a boring day, and there were no boring people there.





Let us tell you that Shahnaz Gill recently got a photoshoot done for Dabboo Ratnani, in which his glamorous look was also highly praised. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty remains in the limelight as a judge in India’s Got Talent.

