Salman Khan completes first schedule of ‘Godfather’ with Chiranjeevi, photo surfaced – Salman Khan completes first schedule with Chiranjeevi of Godfather director shares photo tmov

A few days ago news came that Salman Khan will be seen in the film ‘Godfather’ with Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi. Now the director of this film, Mohan Raja has shared some photos with Salman Khan, with which he informed that the shooting of the first schedule of the film has been completed successfully. In the photos, Salman Khan can be seen in a black bulletproof jacket and a blue T-shirt.

Mohan Raja shared the video

Mohan Raja has shared some behind the scenes photos. On March 16, Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman Khan on the sets of the film ‘Godfather’. Along with this, he wrote a beautiful message. Apart from this, Bhaijaan has joined hands with his friend and actor for another film which is going to be a Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit film ‘Lucifer’. Talking about Behind the Scenes of ‘Godfather’, the photos shared by Mohan Raja have been shared in the form of a video.

Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified

Dearmost Brother @beingsalmankhan

Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable 🙏

And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for our #GodFather@MusicThaman & Team pic.twitter.com/2ys8CUy6jo — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 24, 2022

Sharing the video, Mohan Raja wrote, “The first schedule wrapup of the film with Mighty Man is over. Dearmost bhai has a very sweet personality. Brother, thank you for making it comfortable. This is a very memorable experience for all of us.” Thank you also to our pillar of support, who made the schedule of this film memorable.”

Salman Khan’s mercury is high, why did he threaten to leave Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather?

Salman Khan has not charged anything for ‘Godfather’. He will not take a single rupee. Salman Khan is a Highest Paid Actor. Close friend Chiranjeevi will be seen playing a cameo role in this film. In such a situation, Salman Khan has not charged a single rupee for this film. Even Salman Khan threatened the makers of the film that he would leave the film if he forced them to charge money. ‘Godfather’ is an action entertainer film. It is being directed by Mohan Raja. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the film stars Satyadev, Nayantara, Harish, Jayaprakash and Vamsi.