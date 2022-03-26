Rrr Ukraine Scenes: Seeing the beauty of Ukraine in ‘RRR’, the eyes of the audience were filled, said – devastation in such a country is not right

Those watching director SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, which released on Friday, were quite emotional when they saw the mention of Ukraine while watching the panoramic scenes from the film. The government of Russia has been giving a lot of financial assistance for the shooting of films in the neighboring state of Ukraine. The makers of the film ‘RRR’ also shot there and captured the natural beauty of the country. Many scenes of the songs of friendship between the two heroes of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been shot in Ukraine. Apart from this, the entire song ‘Nachu Nachu’ of the film has been shot in Ukraine itself. The film’s director SS Rajamouli has recalled all the actors and technicians who helped him a lot in the making of the film ‘RRR’ with the release of the film.

With the release of the film ‘RRR’, the memories of the long relationship of Indian films with the locations of Ukraine have been revived. The father of a security personnel who was involved in the security of Ram Charan during the shooting is fighting on behalf of the army and Ram Charan has also sent financial assistance for him. Rajamouli is also making constant efforts to contact the people who were with him during the shooting of the film ‘RRR’. While watching this film on Friday, all the viewers were seen exploring the natural beauty of Ukraine in its scenes. Seeing the scene of goats in the song of friendship of Ram and Bhima, many people were also saddened that what must have happened to the war of such a beautiful country..!

Even before the film ‘RRR’, the locations of Ukraine have been quite breathtaking for the filmmakers of the South. A song for Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson’s film ‘2.0’ has also been shot in Ukraine. This song was picturized on Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. The entire part of the song was later shot in a studio in Chennai which required all the special effects.

A lot of shooting of Rakulpreet Singh’s Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Karti starrer film ‘Dev’ was also done in Ukraine. Inspired by the life of Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, all the important scenes of this film were shot there. This romantic film, released in 2019, was shot there a year before it.