RRR Ram Charan Junior Ntr Film Breaks All Record Know Box Office Collection Day 1

If reports are to be believed, the film did a business of more than 120 crores only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and with this the film became one of the highest openers. At the same time, the film did business of 10 crores in Tamil Nadu, 14 crores in Karnataka, 4 crores in Kerala. While the Hindi version of the film also earned a whopping 25 crores at the box office. Talking about overseas business, the film has crossed the 75 crore mark. Talking about the total collection, the film has so far earned around 260 crores.

Let’s take a look at the collection:

Telugu: 120 cr

Tamil: 10 crores

Hindi: 25 crores

Karnataka: 14 crores

Kerala: 4 crore

Overseas: 75 crores

Total: 260 crores





Talking about RRR, it has been released on 5000 screens across the country. The film earned a bang on the first day itself, so it can be said that on the weekend and in the coming days, the film can break the records of big films in terms of earnings.

