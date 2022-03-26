Renault Duster Oroch 2023 reveals its exterior design before its premiere

Renault Duster Oroch will soon receive an update and its exterior design was exposed in photos circulating on the internet.

Of the update you will receive Renault Oroch It has been talked about last year. She had already been caught in spy photos but she was still wearing camouflage, contrary to these new images in which the Exterior design of the pick-up is completely visible.

Oroch will receive for the new model 2023 important improvements before reaching a new commercial cycle that should surprise us with the renewals that the diamond brand is making of its products for South American markets.

While the doubts are resolved, we will take a look at the photographs that clearly show us the aesthetic novelties that the vehicle will have. There are also several facts about his equipment and mechanics that are already known and represent advances in these aspects.

New data: Renault Duster Oroch 2023

The new Renault Duster Oroch will be updated from every point of view and will be evident at first glance with the renovations of its exterior design with the same front grille as the new Duster, but with differentiated bumper and new to the pick-up.

Looking at it in profile, it can be seen that Oroch 2023 will have new wheels with a fresh style that adds the letters “Oroch” on the lid of the cubes as an exclusive detail. The characteristics roof bars they remain an important element of his personality.

At the rear there are also novelties, such as a new bumper with a voluminous molding in black plastic. The headlights still have the same massive boxy look, while the “Oroch” lettering now are located below of the gate and are larger.

The interior will also be upgraded with new materials and a modern technological team which will include touch media center. In the security section, the stability control systemconsidering it a function of vital importance.

From the motor offer it is expected that the 1.6-liter engine of 120 horses available for access versions. At higher levels Oroch will be equipped with the new engine turboflex 1.3 liters from Duster, delivering 170 hp connected to a CVT transmission.

