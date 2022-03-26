Pokimane is full of praise with Fortnite and Epic Games

Magnet «pokimane» Anys, one of the most important content creators in the world has given her opinion on the new Fortnite. New? More or less, but that’s how many people are taking it, and that’s because the popular battle royale from Epic Games has launched a no build mode that is getting a lot of people to come back or dare to try the game for the first time, and among those people there are numerous content creators who have lavished praise on the title after trying it.

«Say what you want about Fortnite or Epic Games, you have to admit it. They are always adapting, putting out fresh content and trying new things. I personally respect that very much.”recognized Pokimane during one of his last direct.

Fortnite without construction does not stop gaining weight, and almost unexpectedly, we may have among us one of the great phenomena of this 2022. battle royale from Epic Games back to the front page.

Pokimane enchanted with Fortnite

Fortnite It has faced what is perhaps the biggest change in its entire history, and that is not saying little. The battle royale It has stood out among other things for its constant evolution, a game full of changes in which we have seen practically everything, but, although many asked for it, few could imagine that the constructions would end. This will not happen permanently excluding the classic mode, but everything indicates that it will be forever as a separate mode, What if it is more successful than normal? This is where we will have to wait, yes Fortnite without constructions ends up being more successful than the base game, it is possible that little by little and naturally, it will end up being the main game. An evolution that was perhaps necessary, and that streamers like Pokimane, Ninja, TheGrefg or Ibai Llanos has made them return to the game with great enthusiasm.