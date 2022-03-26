Oscar Awards 2022: the story of the Mexican director they used to create the statuette

The Oscar awards they are the most well-known film industry award ceremony in the world, since it has been held since 1929, but the origin of the famous statuette awarded to the winners is unknown by many.

Celebrities of the likes of Leonardo DicaprioMarlon Brando, Maryl StreepJack Nicholson, Sandra Bullock, Brian de Palma, among many others, have won one of these awards in their career, but few know the origin of their figure, here we tell you.

The statuette based on a Mexican

The statuette was not created until 1928, by a set designer from the Metro Goldwyn Mayercalled Cedric Gibbons, who had to do several sketches before presenting it as such.

And according to several sources, the final design was based on the figure of the famous Mexican film director, Emilio ‘El Indio’ Fernández, who was used as a model for the statuette that is delivered to this day.

Fernández led a career in the United States for several years, even living with the biggest stars of his time, such as Marilyn Monroe, although he also stood out for the productions he made in that country.

