Oscar 2022 awards ceremony this Sunday: these are the most anticipated moments | Cinema | Entertainment

East Sunday March 27 The dreams of actors, actresses, writers, directors, producers and others involved in the film industry will be confirmed, as the platform of streaming Netflix, which hopes to take its first Academy Award with The power of dog.

She is not the only one looking forward to the evening. Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch They arrive very ahead in the race for the Oscar for best actor protagonist, a category in which the Spanish also competes Javier Bardem in his fourth nomination for the Hollywood Academy Awards.

Actor Javier Bardem and actress Penélope Cruz at the Oscar nominees meal this March. Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN

While Smith has made his desire to be the winner very clear at this Sunday’s gala, and was the most applauded actor at the Oscars luncheon, it is very likely that most the almost 10,000 voters of the Academy have seen Cumberbatch’s restrained and profound performance in a film that deals with issues such as toxic masculinity, homosexuality and lack of affection.

Benedict Cumberbatch (with a button in the colors of Ukraine), at the Bafta awards ceremony in London on February 13. Photo: NEIL HALL

While Bardem already has a statuette, that of No Country for Old Men in 2008, neither Cumberbatch nor Smith have achieved one, which has become their argument to attract the attention of voters.

In the last days of voting it has also gained momentum Andrew Garfield, back on the red carpets with three major films released in the same year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, tick… Boom!, responsible for his nomination.

Andrew Garfield during the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on March 19. Photo: AFP

Finally Denzel Washingtoncandidate for an Oscar on a dozen occasions and winner of two trophies, it does not seem that he is going to add another victory in a category with two clear favorites.

Not since the 1980s has there been a decade in which Denzel Washington hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar. In the last decade they were four times as an actor and once as a producer. Before, he won in 2002 (Training day) and in 1990 (glory).

Denzel Washington speaks via videoconference at the annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24. Photo: AFP

On this occasion he arrives at the awards as the protagonist of The Tragedy of Macbetha film by Joen Coen (half of the Coen brothers), as perfect in its aesthetic minimalism as it is unnoticed by the general public.

The statuette for best actress, one of the great unknowns of the Oscars 2022

The 94th edition of the Oscars will clear up critics and experts who cannot agree on their predictions about who will be the winner in the category of best actress this year.

A hotly contested dispute between Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (spencer).

File photo of actress Jessica Chastain. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN

The final screening of the Hollywood Academy left out of the final list of five candidates for Lady Gaga for her role in House of Gucci, a decision that caused considerable controversy among the public.

Kristen Stewart speaks on behalf of war refugees in Ukraine and other countries during the Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: AFP

Californian actress Jessica Chastain, with her third nomination after opting for Help (2011) and Zero Dark Thirty (2013), is the only one of the actresses who arouses a certain critical consensus as deserving of the 2022 Oscar. And she has achieved it by The Eyes of Tammy Fayein which she brilliantly portrays that televangelist who was very popular in the 70s and 80s.

Luis Fonsi will perform at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi was invited by the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences to be part of the 94th annual edition of the Oscar Awards, which will be held this Sunday from the Dolby Theater in the US city of Los Angeles.

According to a statement released this Thursday, Fonsi, winner of five Latin Grammys, will participate in the first live performance of the global hit We Don’t Talk About Brunoviral topic of Charma film nominated for the prestigious awards, together with the artist Becky G and several members of the film’s cast.

File photo in which Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi was recorded. EFE/JPGandul

Photo: JPGandul

This will be the first time in Fonsi’s musical career that he is present and participates in the event.

“I was very surprised to receive this invitation from the Academy. It is a great honor and I feel very proud and grateful to be able to continue carrying our culture on high”, Fonsi stressed.

Two directors in the fight for the best film: Netflix has never been so close to the Oscar

Since it appeared in the catalog of Netflix last december The Power of The Dog It has been the undisputed favorite for the Oscar. Only the charismatic CODA could stand up to the intensity with which Jane Campion has run her acclaimed western.

New Zealand director, screenwriter and producer Jane Campion as she attends the UK Premiere of The Power of the Dog during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, UK in 2021. Photo: VICKIE FLORES

Netflix has been trying for a long time: Rome It seemed so, but no. Martin Scorsese tried it big with The Irishman and, last year, Mank He tried to dazzle the Hollywood Academy with a love letter to cinema that did not translate into awards.

the giant of streaming has come across Apple TV+, which is giving it all for CODAthe winner of Sundance 2021 and whose triumph at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) has illuminated her options as the great alternative to the award.

The writer Sian Heder, screenwriter and director of ‘CODA’. Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN

Behind in the polls appear the endearing Licorice Pizza; Belfast; West Side Story and Drive My Carthe only nominee that is not shot in English. and even further dunes, Don’t Look Up, king richard and Nightmare Alley.

This year, after the Academy’s decision to set the number of female candidates at 10the nearly 10,000 voters have more options than ever.

Sunday’s ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and to more than 200 territories. (AND)